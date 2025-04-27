The Grand Finale: 2025 NFL Draft a historic celebration in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The 2025 NFL Draft has concluded, leaving behind unforgettable memories for the residents of Green Bay.



Record Attendance : The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay surpassed expectations with approximately 600,000 attendees over three days, making it the largest event in the city's history.



: The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay surpassed expectations with approximately 600,000 attendees over three days, making it the largest event in the city's history. Community Pride: Fans celebrated with a passionate display of support for the Packers, highlighting the sense of unity and pride among attendees.



Fans celebrated with a passionate display of support for the Packers, highlighting the sense of unity and pride among attendees. Star-Studded Finale: The event concluded with a concert featuring three-time Grammy winner Brad Paisley, rounding out a weekend filled with music, food, and football.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This year’s event marked the largest gathering in the city’s history, drawing an estimated 600,000 fans over three days, far surpassing initial projections of 250,000 attendees.

Carly Raeck, a Packers fan, expressed her excitement, saying, “People said we wouldn’t be able to do it in Green Bay and we did it.”

She noted the remarkable sense of community and pride displayed by Packers fans throughout the event, commenting.

“Seeing all the Packer fans here, I’ve seen nothing like that ever before," Deiondra Famreree.

The festivities featured a variety of attractions, from food and music to fan engagement activities.

Raeck, along with Fameree, described the overall experience as “picture perfect,” highlighting the great food and entertainment that contributed to an electric atmosphere.

To cap off the final day, three-time Grammy winner Brad Paisley performed at the NFL Draft Concert Series, adding to the celebratory mood.

Fans enjoyed a weekend filled with concerts, games, and activities, all set against the backdrop of Green Bay’s vibrant stadium district and the popular Titletown area.

Raeck shared a personal connection to the draft, reminiscing about her uncle, who was drafted years ago.

“I was really little, so I got a soft spot for the Lions," Raeck said.

Execution of this massive event involved considerable teamwork among local authorities.

Officers from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police, and Green Bay Metro Fire departments were visibly relieved and in good spirits as the draft came to a close.

As fans leave the campus for the last time, the memories from this historic NFL Draft will undoubtedly resonate throughout Green Bay for years to come.