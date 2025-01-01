The final countdown: Titletown's New Year's Eve a top destination to close out 2024

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Back for another year, the final countdown into the new year took place at Titletown. Friends and families tell me it's the perfect way to ring in the new year.



Video shows families and friends flocking to Titletown to ring in the new year.



Activities ran from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Jan. 1)



I spoke with families taking the trip to Green Bay — some coming from as far as San Antonio, Texas.

Titletown's New Years Eve celebration drew big crowds for the big countdown.

"Who wouldn't want to come to Titletown," Joshua Bauer said.

Bauer and his family journeyed to the area from Oshkosh.

"This is my first time celebrating New Year's Eve here and it's awesome," Bauer said.

He said the variety of entertainment options makes the trip well worth it.

Activities offered a little bit of everything for the entire family.

"It's awesome here, they put fireworks off Lambeau, it's awesome," Local students from Parkview Middle School said.

They said the variety of activities led to a fun experience.

Ice skating, of course, was a fan favorite. So was taking photos in front of ice sculptures and photo stations and chilling by the fire pits, to name a few.

"We're enjoying it, enjoying the atmosphere and just being around all the other packers fans," The Teneyuque family said.

They're in town all the way from San Antonio, Texas and say it's the first time as a family in Titletown — A perfect way, they say, to kick off the new year full of fresh goals.

"Pouring into love and to family, friends, community, whatever that may be for you. Just continuing to bring happiness to those folks and trusting God with everything," they said.

"Look to see how you can help someone else out this new year and think beyond yourself," Bauer said.

"Packers Super Bowl, mark my words, the Vikings are going down," one of the Parkview students said.

They said that although it called the frozen tundra, the best time in Green Bay is the winter time, especially during warm events like Titletown's New Year's Eve.