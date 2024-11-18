Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary hosts annual winter craft show

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary hosted its annual Winter Arts and Crafts Fair on Sunday.



The craft show was hosted in the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Dick Resch and Family Learning and Conservation Center

Caren Paar, a local vendor, makes 2025 NFL Draft ornaments, which she said have sold pretty quickly

Carissa Ashman, a student at UW-Green Bay, says most of sales she makes go towards school

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Different vendors from around the area came together to showcase their work at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary. Members of the public were able to attend Sunday's event for free.

The local vendors showcased a variety of different products from t-shirts to wood works and even Packers ornaments.

"The [NFL 2025] Draft is coming so we made a few Draft ornaments this year and at our last craft show those went right away," Paar said.

Caren Paar said she started crafting a few years ago and every now and then will do a show just for fun..

She sells sassy notebooks, magnets and things she says make great stocking stuffers.

Carissa Ashman crochets small animals, and says she's been honing her craft for more than a year.

"I've done about 15 craft shows," Ashman said. "I started crocheting in August 2023 and been doing them since."

Ashman is also a student at UW-Green Bay and says she saves most of the sales from the craft show for school.

"I put most- like 90% of the money I make into tuition. The other stuff goes back to the yarn and the other materials that I use" Ashman said.

For more events check out the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary Calendar.