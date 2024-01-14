"The American Dream to be here," MLB pitcher, Dallas restaurant host Texas BBQ class

Hurtado Barbecue, Texas Ranger pitcher Jon Gray team up to provide a Texas BBQ cooking class at Globe Life Field.



Video shows Hurtado Barbecue owner, Brandon Hurtado, preparing his restaurant's Tex-Mex classic meals — including Texas-favorite brisket.



Gray, Hurtado give their take on Wisconsin foods, especially fan-favorite cheese curds.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Texas-native Brandon Hurtado has a passion for cooking.

"The passion for cooking for me started when I was little," Hurtado said. "Coming from a Hispanic background, I grew up with Mexican food in my family and I try to incorporate in our cooking as much as I possibly can."

With his passion came his restaurant called Hurtado Barbecue — A popular food spot in the Dallas area that has brought dozens of people out Saturday morning to Globe Life Field to learn more about how he masters Texas barbecue.

"To have my own restaurant from where I started in my background to now being the official barbecue of the Texas Rangers, we're blessed," Hurtado said. "It is the American Dream to be here."

Hurtado cooked and shared the recipes to his restaurant's most popular dishes. He also brought in Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray.

"Cooking barbecue is completely alien to me," Gray said. "I'm a breakfast man, I'm a pancake master so I'm trying to step up my game a little bit and even though barbecue is a little difficult, I'm ready for the challenge."

As fans turned into students of barbecue, Hurtado highlights what makes Texas BBQ one of a kind.

"You don't need sauce whenever you eat our proteins, I feel like they stand alone," Hurtado said. "When you eat our brisket, it's moist, it's tender and doesn't even need sauce to be good."

And of course, I had to get their take on the Wisconsin classic: Cheese curds.

Video shows both Gray and Hurtado using the word 'awesome' when describing it.

We eventually made our way to Hurtado barbecue in Arlington — The place already packed inside and out for lunchtime.

"It's a blessing, there's no other way to describe it," Hurtado said.