TennPack Throwbacks celebrating last season of Ashwaubenon storefront

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — A big rivalry game, like the Packers vs. Cowboys, brings a boom of business for Ashwaubenon vintage store, TennPack Throwbacks. But after four years in business, the owner says he will likely close after this season.



TennPacks Throwbacks has one of the largest Green Bay Packers vintage collections in the area.

Owner Sterling Thayes says he plans to close the storefront after this season, but he plans to continue selling clothes off his website.

The store opened within walking distance of Lambeau Field four years ago.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Sterling Thayes says he has been collecting vintage clothing since he was in high school. A type of treasure hunt, he says he enjoys not only finding unique pieces, but saving them.

“All this stuff is at least 20 years old, and it’s all good enough shape, or I’ve fixed the issues with it or done whatever is needed to do make it last for another 20 years," Thayes says.

He opened TennPack Throwbacks four years ago. It sits within walking distance of Lambeau.

“Packers Sunday is like the best thing," he says. "During the season it’s pretty much non stop, like even away games are big weekends.”

He has one of the largest vintage Packers collections in Green Bay.

“It’s cool like wearing that kind of history, from when it started as just the bowl at Lambeau Field, and people were selling t shirts in the parking lot, that kind of stuff is cool," he says.

Thayse says he sees customers come in from around the world, so he has clothing from other NFL teams too.

“I try to have a big selection for everyone, not just Packers stuff," he says,

When it’s a popular rivalry game, like the Cowboys game Sunday night, Thayse says it's even busier than normal.

“These past two week have been some of the busiest in the four years since we've been here," he says.

Now, after four seasons of Packers game days, he says he'll close after this season.

"It's not for a bad reason or anything, we're just looking to move out to Colorado," he says. "It's kind of like a bittersweet thing.”

Thayes says they'll continue to sell vintage Packers gear, whether it's online or through a smaller space.

“Green Bay is still new to the vintage idea," he says. "Just getting that idea to people, that this is all good clothing for another, 20, 30, or40 years.”