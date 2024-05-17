Teen charged with dealing fentanyl found guilty of reckless homicide after no contest plea

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Maylia Sotelo, once reportedly called the "largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools," pleaded no contest Friday morning to three fentanyl-related charges.

Judge Beau Liegeois subsequently found the 17-year-old Sotelo guilty of all three charges, and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 9.

The first charge, first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to a crime, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Sotelo is now convicted in connection of the death of an 18-year-old De Pere man in December 2022, when the man overdosed on fentanyl-laced Percocet.

Sotelo's other two charges are manufacturing or delivering less than 10 grams of fentanyl, and possessing over 50 grams of fentanyl.

Police say Sotelo was 15 years old when she was arrested on the reckless homicide charge.