Teen charged as adult in deadly Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with homicide in a deadly June shooting in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Police Department said Araylius Cornelius was charged Wednesday in Brown County with first-degree intentional homicide for the June 22 shooting that killed 18-year-old Emerald Metoxen of Oneida in the 2400 block of Deckner Avenue in Green Bay.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot but survived.

Police said Cornelius, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was taken into custody by Milwaukee officers on an unrelated matter on July 6 and was transported to Brown County shortly afterward.

Court records show Cornelius is being held on a $1 million cash bond. He is due back in court Oct. 29.