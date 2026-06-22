UPDATE: Police identify Green Bay homicide victim; suspect at large

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Green Bay police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting on the city’s east side that left one young man dead and another injured early Monday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday, June 22, to a home in the 2400 block of Deckner Avenue for reports of a weapon incident.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male unresponsive in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Green Bay police, the victim has been identified as Emerald Metoxen, 18, of Oneida.

Shortly after, police learned of a second victim — a 17-year-old male — who had arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for another gunshot wound. Investigators say his injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Shelter-in-place lifted

During the response, authorities issued a temporary shelter-in-place order for residents in the immediate area as SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team worked at the scene. That order was lifted at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Police say the investigation remains in its early stages. A visible law enforcement presence is expected in the neighborhood for an undetermined amount of time.

Police seek information

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #26-229513.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), online at 432stop.com, or via the P3 Tips app.

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One person is dead and another is in the hospital in connection to an early morning shooting.

Green Bay Police closed a portion of Decker Avenue early Monday morning for an "active incident."

That temporary shelter-in-place advisory has since been lifted, and police confirm an 18-year-old died of a gunshot wound and a 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and should be all right.

We are working to learn more details surrounding the incident.

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Green Bay police have lifted a temporary shelter-in-place advisory announced earlier this morning.

We are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the "active incident."

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Green Bay Police have issued a temporary shelter-in-place advisory near the 2400 block of Deckner Avenue due to an active incident.

Authorities are urging peopled in the immediate area to remain indoors and avoid the surrounding streets while law enforcement addresses the situation.

Jessica Goska

NBC 26 has a reporter on the scene near a media-staging space, speaking with neighbors about what they’re seeing and hearing as the incident unfolds.

NBC 26 Neighborhood Reporter says she can see a white crime-scene tent in place, and an ambulance arrived on scene around 6:44 a.m.

Nearby Preble High School seems to still be holding summer school, but students are being told to enter through the gym doors.

The cause and nature of the situation have not yet been confirmed, but police say updates will be shared as soon as it’s safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC 26 on-air, online, and on social media for the latest updates as we learn more.