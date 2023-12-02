Taylor Mania: Green Bay businesses take advantage of Swift hype

Green Bay businesses are throwing Taylor Swift themed parties ahead of the singer's anticipated attendance at the Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur says he has heard Taylor Swift is supposed to come to town for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Anduzzi's Sports Club is having not one, but two Taylor Swift themed parties. Including a lookalike contest, a DJ playing Taylor's Music and friendship bracelets like the ones often exchanged during the eras tour.

Although she isn't a Swiftie herself, owner Lisa Szymanski says her daughter helps to keep her updated on all things Taylor.

"When we saw the matchup between the Chiefs and the Packers in front of us, we looked at it as an opportunity to get people more excited about coming out that weekend," she said.

As we have previously reported, an Instagram account is dedicated to tracking Taylor Swift’s planes.

@taylorswiftjets on Instagram most recently posted one of her planes landed in Kansas City.