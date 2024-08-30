Taking a chance and becoming America's best: Copper State Brewing earns top recognition

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Taking a chance and becoming one of the best restaurants in America. That's what the owners of Copper State Brewing did, all while highlighting the growing food scene in Green Bay.



Video shows owners and employees of Copper State Brewing prep the restaurant for filming of "America's Best Restaurants."



Copper State Brewing opened its doors in 2017 as a family business.



You can catch the restaurant's feature on the show this fall.



Owners advise viewers to watch for updates on their Facebook page.

"In the restaurant industry, you're always ready for whatever," Missy Martens, co-owner of Copper State Brewing, said.

Ready for business and to be named one of America's best.

Located at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Dousman St., Copper State Brewing will be highlighted bythe show "America's Best Restaurants."

"It's an honor, it's humbling to have somebody else think that," Jonathan Martens, co-owner of Copper State Brewing, said.

Jonathan and Missy Martens own the restaurant together.

"Certainly we never anticipated being restaurantuers," Jonathan said.

The Martens moved to Green Bay in 2016 — Jonathan formerly an engineer and Missy a teacher.

In 2015, the building went up for sale, they took a chance and bought the property. They opened the restaurant's doors in 2017.

"We had zero restaurant experience and zero brewing experience," Missy said.

Over time, Jonathan learned how to brew and had a team to help business grow.

"My husband and I both work in here and our four kids all work for us here too," Missy said. "It truly is a very family-feel and I think people feel that when they walk through the doors."

"If they weren't here and I had to pull the hours that we have to do in a restaurant without them, I wouldn't do it," Jonathan said.

Outside of beer and coffee options, the Martens name the brussell sprouts, the woodfire grill burger and wood fire pizza as its most popular dishes — Aiming to maintain it's identity within the Green Bay food scene.

"The connections we've made through this, it makes it all worth it," Jonathan said.

The business also has an outdoor space, the Martens say will allow the restaurant to extend it's outdoor season and welcome customers for the 2025 NFL Draft.

You can catch the restaurant's full feature on America's Best Restaurants later this fall.