Two Green Bay men arrested as Green Bay police investigate 'suspicious death' of two-year-old

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Two Green Bay men have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a two-year-old boy, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

An official release from the department reads as follows:

The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) has arrested two Green Bay men suspected to be connected to the suspicious death of a child, which is under an active investigation.

On Sunday, June 22, 2025, officers were dispatched around 9:15 a.m. to a residence on the 100 block of Alpine Drive for a two-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The child was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and then transferred to another facility outside of the area for further aid.

On June 24, 2025, the child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

On June 27, 2025, with the assistance of authorities from Florence County, Forest County, and Marinette County, our detectives took a 21-year-old man and a 48-year-old man into custody in Florence County without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. No additional details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #25-229554. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

**Below is a previous version of the story reported prior to updates from the Green Bay Police Department.**

A suspect in a Green Bay homicide investigation was arrested in Florence County on Friday after fleeing to a cabin in the town of Long Lake.

Florence County dispatch and deputies were notified by Green Bay Police Department detectives about the ongoing homicide investigation at 6:27 p.m. on June 27.

The suspect, who had two felony warrants, was taken into custody without incident.

The Marinette County Critical Incident Response Team (C.I.R.T) was called in to assist with the arrest.

Florence County Sheriff's Office has not released the name of the suspect or the details of the homicide investigation.

Multiple agencies collaborated in the operation, including Forest County C.I.R.T, Florence County EMS, Florence County Emergency Management, Marinette County Sheriff's Office, Green Bay Police Department, Forest County Sheriff's Office and Aurora Medical Center - Bay Area TEMS Unit.