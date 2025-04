GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The man charged in connection to a deadly stabbing on Green Bay's west side has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

34-year-old James Dorr appeared via Zoom on Monday morning for his arraignment.

Dorr faces 3 felony charge counts, including first degree intentional homicide of a 60-year-old man. Dorr is also charged with killing the man's dog.

Dorr's next appearance in court is scheduled for June 12.