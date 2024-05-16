Summer 2024 is almost here! What events can you expect in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Summer 2024 is almost here and city officials are eager to share the numerous events coming to downtown Green Bay!



City officials announced returning and new events coming to the downtown area this summer.



Downtown officials expect large numbers and emphaisze the economic impact farmers' markets bring to the city.



Shipyard development, themed farmers' markets some of many new events to come.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It's going to be another awesome, awesome summer in Green Bay," Brad Toll, Experience Greater Green Bay CEO, said.

This summer more than 75 events are already planned out to bring many to downtown Green Bay.

"(We're ) creating experiences. That's what this is all about," Jeff Mirkes, Downtown Green Bay executive director, said.

Mirkes and OnBroadway Inc. executive director Brian Johnson led the way in announcing returning and new events.

"The average person who attends an arts events here in our community will spend over $30 per person," Johnson said. "This is one of the key reasons that we do events. It's about economic impact."

Returning events include the Levitt Amp music series at Leicht park, the igNight Market and Fridays on the Fox.

Farmers markets will also make a return, but with a spin, thanks to the diverse business assistance grant awarded to OnBroadway Inc.

The grant will introduce themed markets such as Pride market, Asian American-Pacific Islander market, a Juneteenth market and a Hispanic cultural day market.

The first Saturday farmers' market will happen on May 25.

"It is a test kitchen, it is a business incubator and it is a place where can can experiment and try new things," Johnson said.

Mayor Eric Genrich also spoke today and announced that the shipyard, a huge development coming to downtown area, will have a ribbon cutting some time this summer as well.

