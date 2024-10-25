Stuck at the airport: Why Gwen Walz was a no-show at scheduled event in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Friday afternoon Gwen Walz, the wife of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, made a unique appearance in Green Bay.



Video shows Walz calling in to a event she was supposed to attend in-person in Green Bay.



Due to flight issues, Walz could not make it out of the airport in time.



Walz eventually traveled to Marinette Friday afternoon.



She plans to campaign with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Wisconsin and Michigan next week.

An enthusiastic crowd showing up for Minnesota first lady, Gwen Walz, though she never took the stage.

"I was so looking forward to meeting you, but I am here instead and I hope that I'll meet you along the way and I thank you all for coming," Walz said over the phone.

A representative from the Harris-Walz campaign placed the speaker of the phone into the mic.

Walz was supposed to make a stop in Green Bay to encourage early voting and speak about protecting women's reproductive rights among other issues.

Instead Walz says flight issues kept her grounded in Minneapolis.

Video shows Walz calling in from the airport.

"It was really disappointing, but, of course, we know that the campaign trail is really intense," Judy Trohkimoinen, a Wyoming resident, said.

She attended the event and said she's traveling simply to get out of the word to vote.

Her previous stop was in Madison, where former president Barack Obama visited on Tuesday.

"Wisconsin is a swing state and it's so very important to make a difference here," Trohkimoinen said.

88th assembly district candidate Christy Welch and 8th congressional district candidate Kristin Lyerly also addressed the crowd.

"There is so much at stake in this election," Welch said.

"Our voices have never ever been so very important," Lyerly said.

The Harris-Walz campaign said Gwen Walz plans to return to Wisconsin and Michigan next week to campaign with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.