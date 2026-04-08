GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay voters headed to the polls Tuesday, with the state Supreme Court race driving turnout.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS.

63,207 ballots were cast in Brown County, according to the county website. That's down from last year's high mark of 99,957 in the 2025 Spring Election, but Green Bay's clerk Celestine Jeffreys said the turnout was still above average.

As of the last press briefing with the city at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 6,700 Green Bay voters had cast their ballots at the polls. The city also received more than 5,100 absentee ballots as of 10 a.m.

"It’s been a pretty steady flow. This is one of the first times we haven’t had a line all day," Jen Van Den Elzen, a Chief Election Inspector for Ward 6, said.

Jeffreys predicted about 18,000 total ballots could be cast by the time polls closed.

"Not really light, like 12,000 ballots is really light. Not really robust, like 26,000 ballots, so somewhere in the middle," Jeffreys stated.

Jeffreys noted the absentee numbers were higher than anticipated based on the totals she had as of 6:30 p.m.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

State Supreme Court race drives steady voter turnout in Green Bay

The Wisconsin GOP filed a complaint Monday after 152 Green Bay voters received duplicate absentee ballots. Jeffreys said Tuesday the issue was due to a computing error and those voters returned only one ballot each.

Voters at the polls were eager to cast their votes.

"We value the opportunity to be able to make our feelings known," voter Julie Valentine said.

One ballot item driving turnout was the state Supreme Court race.

"Abortion’s a big issue for me and I want to make sure that that’s safe and legal," said voter Sawyer Rydzewski.

Democratic-backed candidate Chris Taylor defeated Maria Lazar to win the Supreme Court race, extending the court's liberal majority.