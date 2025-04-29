Starr recognition: Board of Education dedicates elementary school to legendary family

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Board of Education has officially approved the name for the new west side elementary school: Starr Elementary School.

The school will be named in honor of Bart and Cherry Starr, whose contributions to the community and commitment to youth have left a lasting legacy.

Bart Starr, a legendary figure in football history, was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to five NFL championships and two Super Bowl victories.

Following his playing career, he served as the team's head coach from 1975 to 1983. Known for his exemplary character and leadership qualities, Starr has been celebrated not only for his athletic achievements but also for his integrity.

In addition to their football legacy, Bart and Cherry Starr are widely recognized for their philanthropic efforts.

They co-founded Rawhide Youth Services, an organization dedicated to assisting at-risk youth, and established the Starr Children’s Fund, an endowment focused on financing childhood cancer research.

For 44 years, the Starrs also served as honorary chairpersons for the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation’s Golf Classic, further illustrating their commitment to health and community service.