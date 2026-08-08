GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Families and football fans returned to Lambeau Field Friday for the Green Bay Packers' Family Night, and just across the street, Stadium View channeled that game day energy into relief for Fox Valley storm victims.

The bar and restaurant launched its "Fox Valley Strong" fundraiser, asking customers with every bill if they'd like to donate between $1 through $5 to the fund

James and Nicole Skilling were among thousands of families at Lambeau Field for the event.

"Tonight is about our grandkids, they love this night, family night is all about them," the Skillings said.

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Stadium View raises money for Fox Valley storm victims

Stadium View Assistant General Manager Julia Haupt said the fundraiser grew out of a desire to support people close to the business.

"It's really about neighbors helping neighbors, a lot of our regulars are family, we had a lot of people we're close to that were affected and our owners thought 'what can we do to help our neighbors?'" Haupt said.

Customer donations are being matched by Stadium View, Bob's Quality Heating & Cooling, and MasterSpas, meaning a $1 donation becomes $4 in support for storm recovery. Each business will match up to $5,000.

Just one week into the campaign, the fundraiser has already brought in more than $1,000. All proceeds go to United Way Fox Cities.

Donations can only be made by card and are accepted through the end of September.