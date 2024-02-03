St. Norbert College kicking off Black History Month in style

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — St. Norbert College is kicking off Black History Month with kicks and soul food. A night filled with food, dance, and entertainment.



Video shows students, faculty, staff, and community members gathering to celebrate the kickoff to Black History Month.



Friday night's event included the annual Soul Food dinner and a Sneaker Ball hosted by the Black Student Union.



Green Bay Area Public School District superintendent, Dr. Claude Tiller Jr., gave a message regarding the history of Hip-hop.

St. Norbert College hosted its annual soul food dinner for students, faculty, staff, and community members across the region, celebrating the gifts of African-American scholarship, music, and food.

Green Bay Area Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Claude Tiller Jr., attended the event and spoke about the history of Hip-hop and its impact worldwide.

"Hip-hop has a unique capacity to break down social barriers, bringing people from different backgrounds together through a shared love of music, dance, fashion, language," Dr. Tiller Jr. said. "Hip-hop I love you, Hip-hop I love you."

After the dinner, people hit the dance floor for the sneaker ball hosted by the college's Black student union — Guests rocking their favorite sneakers.

The college has many more events and activitiescelebrating Black history and its future.