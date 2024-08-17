Soggy summer: Weather impacting another summer weekend of events

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A familiar sight this summer: rain or thunderstorms causing cancellations, postponements and delays — all part of the 10th wettest summer in our region's recorded history, thus far, according to NBC 26 meteorologists.



Rain has fallen on 10 of 12 weekends (either Saturday or Sunday) this summer in northeast Wisconsin

Multiple events were already impacted entering the weekend:

The Brown County Fair was closed some rides Thursday The Village of Bellevue's Village Hall expansion groundbreaking Thursday was canceled Green Bay's Thrill on the Hill slip'n'slide event was canceled, though Parks and Rec assistant director James Andersen says it could be rescheduled for Sept. 13

Bay Beach Amusement Park closed early Thursday and Friday — it's final two weekdays of the season it was scheduled to be open until or after sundown

The park says it shuts down all rides for at least 30 minutes when lightning is in the area

We spoke with families at Bay Beach about the soggy summer

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The soggy summer strikes again, impacting weekend plans. We're at Bay Beach Amusement Park, where the rides shut down for part of the day for the second day in a row.

"It was raining," park enthusiast Lydia said.

"We're leaving because of the rain," Abe Rathssek said.

"Because of the rain," Lydia's big sister Briella said.

"Hoping the rain would hold off, but we're not lucking out so far," Dan Strelow said.

Bay Beach closed early again — its final two days of the season with extended weekday hours, cut short.

And with only two more weeks until most schools start — these kids think wet weather has been the theme of the summer.

"I feel like it's a rainy season, " Aubrey Paitel said.

"Our first camping trip was rained out," Briella said. "It's been too rainy.

They might be on to something — NBC 26 meteorologists say it's rained 10 of 12 weekends this summer, at least one day.

It's already the 10th wettest summer on record — and Bay Beach visitors Dan and Julie even say they haven't had to water their garden a single time this summer.

"It's been one of the wetter ones we've had in quite a few years," Strelow said. "Like Julie said, it's the first time we haven't had to water in 10 years."

Bay Beach isn't the only thing affected by rain. Bellevue's new Village Hall groundbreaking event was canceled Thursday.

Green Bay Fire's Thrill on the Hill slip'n'slide event is tentatively canceled.

And Pollock Water Park in Oshkosh already moved its season pass appreciation day until Sunday.

But it's not all doom and gloom — Bay Beach does stay open when it's raining without thunderstorms, so there is the possibility of a full day Saturday.

And when it re-opened Friday, Lydia and Briella finally got their dad on their favorite ride.

And over in De Pere, the Brown County Fair continues this weekend rain or shine — though its rides are also weather dependent.