Social group expands to include resources for men who might need them

Brother Helping Brothers, a social group, has created a new event, titled "Brothers Helping Others"

The group hopes the first resource opens the door for future ones

Prohibition Spirits & Cigar Lounge has been a gathering place for the local group Brothers Helping Brothers. Recently, the group decided to branch out from being just a social group to being a place where men can find resources to help them in their lives.

Today, the group held their first resource event, called "Brothers Helping Others." From community leaders, to insurance agents, mental health advocates, and more, the men in attendance were given a comfortable place to learn about the things they might need in their day-to-day lives and beyond.

Prohibition co-owner Glen Sherman says it all goes back to the group wanting to tackle the stigma behind men not wanting to open up.

"Guys, especially, often won't ask questions," he says. "They don't want to ask their friends. So, we figured we'll just bring a bunch of strangers into one place and they can ask as many questions as they'd like."