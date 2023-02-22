Watch Now
Snow emergency declared in Green Bay; schools let out early, parking ban issued

Posted at 10:28 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 11:30:11-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The City of Green Bay is declaring a snow emergency effective at 7 p.m. Wednesday and ending at 10 p.m. Thursday.

During the snow emergency period in Green Bay, the city says the following restrictions apply:

1) No vehicle is allowed to park on any Green Bay street until the snow emergency has expired
2) Overnight on-street parking permissions will not be granted
3) Vehicles found parking on-street during the snow emergency will be tagged, ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense

All Green Bay residents and property owners must follow these snow emergency restrictions.

Additionally, all Green Bay public and private schools will have a 2-hour early release Wednesday, no afternoon Head Start, Early Childhood, 4K, after-school programs, and after-school and evening activities.

School is also canceled for Thursday, with no after-school and evening activities.

The city of Manitowoc also issued a winter parking ban.

