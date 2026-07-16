Smoke forces Bay Beach, area pools to close Thursday

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay will be closed Thursday because of poor air quality, park officials announced.

Bay Beach is one of several facilities planning to remain closed amid a statewide air quality advisory issued Wednesday and extended through Friday.

The Green Bay Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said Colburn and Joannes pools, along with the Resch Aquatic Center, are also closed Thursday.

In Appleton, all outdoor morning programs and activities were canceled, according to the city’s parks department. The Village of Little Chute also closed pool operations for the morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said smoke is expected to gradually clear Friday as southerly winds increase ahead of an approaching weather system. However, officials warned the advisory could still be extended for eastern Wisconsin and areas near Lake Michigan or Lake Superior.