Air quality advisory extended across Wisconsin through Friday

UPDATE: An air quality advisory will remain in effect across Wisconsin through noon Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Officials said air quality index levels are expected to range from “unhealthy” to “hazardous,” with widespread “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” conditions already being reported Thursday morning.

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor physical activity. Sensitive groups, including older adults, children and people with asthma or heart disease, are encouraged to stay indoors and keep activity levels low.

The DNR said smoke is expected to gradually clear throughout the day Friday as southerly winds increase ahead of an approaching weather system. However, officials warned the advisory could be extended for eastern Wisconsin and areas near Lake Michigan or Lake Superior.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A statewide air quality advisory has been issued for Wisconsin through Thursday at noon, as smoke from wildfires in Minnesota and Ontario is expected to spread across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that fine particle pollution levels are expected to range from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “very unhealthy,” with hazardous short-term conditions possible in some areas.

Smoke is expected to move into northern Wisconsin Tuesday night before spreading south through Wednesday and statewide by early Thursday. The heaviest smoke is expected in northwest Wisconsin, particularly along Lake Superior, with elevated concentrations also possible near Lake Michigan, according to the DNR.

Officials said the advisory will likely be extended for at least parts of the state beyond Thursday afternoon.

Health officials are urging people — especially children, older adults and those with heart or lung conditions — to limit outdoor activity and move activities indoors if symptoms develop.