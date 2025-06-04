Sixteen candidates apply for open Green Bay school board seat

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Sixteen people have applied to fill a Green Bay school board seat that was vacated following a former board member's sudden resignation.

The Green Bay Area Public School District says applications will be reviewed on June 9, and interviews will be held the following Monday.

The candidate who is selected will fill the remainder of the term ending in April 2026. At that point, the seat will be up for election.

According to GBAPS, the 16 candidates are:



Rick Crosson, 2869 Sussex Road, Green Bay, WI 54311

Aaron Lee, 2856 Curry Lane, Green Bay, WI 54311

Darren Adkins, no address provided

John Lor, 816 15th Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304

Brant Pearson, 3641 Stanford Drive, Green Bay, WI 54229

Rico Visnaw, 2478 Bellevue Street, Green Bay, WI 54311

Katie Gentry, 511 Greene Avenue, Apt. 5, Green Bay, WI 54301

Christina Joski, 119 S. Jackson Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Matthew Seegert, 2460 He Nis Ra Lane, Green Bay, WI 54304

Damien Doran, 1078 Roscoe Street, Green Bay, WI 54304

Alyssa Proffitt, 1262 Cherry Street, Green Bay, WI 54301

Megan Martens, 3508 Spyglass Hill Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311

Samantha Meister, 875 Hubbard Street, Green Bay, WI 54303

Miranda Schornack, 624 Ridgeview Court, Green Bay, WI 54301

Elliot Christenson, 2456 Heather Road, Green Bay, WI 54311

Kaylin Sinquefield, 3321 Edinburgh Road, Green Bay, WI 54311

The next candidate will fill the seat left open by Kou Lee, who resigned in May without giving a reason why. Community members questioned whether Lee lived inside district borders, which is required of a board member.

Lee was elected for a three-year term in April of 2024.