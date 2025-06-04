Sixteen candidates apply for open Green Bay school board seat

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Sixteen people have applied to fill a Green Bay school board seat that was vacated following a former board member's sudden resignation.
The Green Bay Area Public School District says applications will be reviewed on June 9, and interviews will be held the following Monday.
The candidate who is selected will fill the remainder of the term ending in April 2026. At that point, the seat will be up for election.
According to GBAPS, the 16 candidates are:
- Rick Crosson, 2869 Sussex Road, Green Bay, WI 54311
- Aaron Lee, 2856 Curry Lane, Green Bay, WI 54311
- Darren Adkins, no address provided
- John Lor, 816 15th Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304
- Brant Pearson, 3641 Stanford Drive, Green Bay, WI 54229
- Rico Visnaw, 2478 Bellevue Street, Green Bay, WI 54311
- Katie Gentry, 511 Greene Avenue, Apt. 5, Green Bay, WI 54301
- Christina Joski, 119 S. Jackson Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
- Matthew Seegert, 2460 He Nis Ra Lane, Green Bay, WI 54304
- Damien Doran, 1078 Roscoe Street, Green Bay, WI 54304
- Alyssa Proffitt, 1262 Cherry Street, Green Bay, WI 54301
- Megan Martens, 3508 Spyglass Hill Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311
- Samantha Meister, 875 Hubbard Street, Green Bay, WI 54303
- Miranda Schornack, 624 Ridgeview Court, Green Bay, WI 54301
- Elliot Christenson, 2456 Heather Road, Green Bay, WI 54311
- Kaylin Sinquefield, 3321 Edinburgh Road, Green Bay, WI 54311
The next candidate will fill the seat left open by Kou Lee, who resigned in May without giving a reason why. Community members questioned whether Lee lived inside district borders, which is required of a board member.
Lee was elected for a three-year term in April of 2024.