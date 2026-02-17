Every minute in the United States, about 20 people experience violence by an intimate partner. That's more than 10 million victims every year , making it crucial for community members to recognize the signs of domestic abuse.

"Domestic violence is about power and control," explained Meika Burnikel, Executive Director of Golden House. The nonprofit offers domestic abuse treatment for anyone experiencing fear or violence from their partner.

Abuse can happen to anyone — and it's not always physical.

"There is 100 percent fear in these relationships, which is typically why people stay in the relationships," said Hailey Crowe, Prevention and Outreach Coordinator at Golden House.

Forced isolation, pressure or jealousy from a partner can be signs of abuse.

"To be able to get out of it is the hardest part of that journey, and that’s what we’re here for,” mentioned Calli Christansen, a Rapid Rehousing Case Manager at Golden House.

Christiansen became an advocate for survivors after her college friend experienced violence in her relationship.

"It's a really hard experience seeing your friend that you love so near and dear to your heart go through a situation that you know that they don't deserve," Christiansen recalled.

On average, it takes a victim seven attempts to leave an abuser.

"The family will have ups and downs. Things will be really good, and then there will be an incident that happens," explained Burnikel.

The last attempt to leave is often the most dangerous.

"What we do see oftentimes is that's when violent acts do happen," noted Burnikel.

By lending a listening ear without judgment and talking with friends about resources like Golden House, friends and family members can help loved ones out of abusive situations.

Golden House helps anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship — not just women.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Signs of domestic violence and how to support your friends

"We will always be able to, just, even be there as emotional support," Christiansen said. The staff can assist with therapy, emergency housing, restraining orders and more.

"You're not alone in the situation,” Christansen emphasized. “It is tough, and we want to recognize that.”

Anyone who needs help for domestic abuse can call the Be Safe hotline at 920-212-SAFE to talk with a support person and access local resources.