Signature bond set for GBPD officer accused of hitting suspect with vehicle

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson, who is facing criminal charges, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Knutson is charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and misconduct in a public office. During his appearance, the court set a signature bond of $2,500.

The charges were set last month after the district attorney's office learned Knutson allegedly used his squad car to knock down a suspect who was running from police in November 2021.

The suspect, who had warrants for his arrest, fled a traffic stop. Body and dash camera footage released by the Green Bay Police Department shows Knutson driving a police vehicle outside an apartment building and hitting the suspect.

A criminal complaint indicates that when the suspect was in custody, he complained about leg pain to another officer and stated that Knutson hit him with his vehicle.

Following the incident, Knutson was suspended and put on paid administrative leave in October 2022.

An initial court appearance is set for June 16.