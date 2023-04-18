Green Bay Police Officer faces misconduct charges

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Police Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year department veteran is facing allegations of misconduct related to a traffic stop in the Imperial Pride neighborhood that took place on November 23, 2021 when a suspected drived attempted to flee.

In a release, the Green Bay Police Department stated they were made aware by the Brown County District Attorney's Office on October 20, 202 of concerns surrounding actions taken by Officer Knutson while trying to stop Robert Sanchez, 47, for a failure to yield right-of-way.

The Professional Standard Division (PSD) began an inquiry by reviewing body-worn and squad car camera footage along with other related documents from the incident. Initial investigation identified potential conflicts in Officer Knutson's police report details.

Conflicts showed that Officer Knutson hit Mr. Sanchez with his car during a foot pursuit, forcing him to the ground.

Officer Knutson was placed on administrative leave on October 22, 2022, while an independent law violation investigation took place by the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

“We take all allegations of misconduct by Green Bay Police officers seriously, and I am committed to handling them in a way that is objective, thorough, and fair to all involved. I made it clear from the beginning of my time here, and I reiterate again, that I will not tolerate excessive force, ethical violations, or criminal activity by GBPD members. However, in our system of justice, people accused of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. Officer Matthew Knutson has the same due process rights as any other defendant in a criminal matter,” said Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department

On April 18, 2023, the Brown County District Attorney's Office issued charges of misconduct in public office, class l felony; and negligent operation of vehicle, class A misdemeanor.

The PSD investigation into policy violations is ongoing.