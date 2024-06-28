Shopping in the rain? Local farmers market with lower turnout due to rain, new location

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — It's farmer's market season but in recent days, the weather hasn't been great. How Mother Nature's been hurting attendance.

Video shows vendors preparing for another week at farmers market on Military Ave.



Charles Xiong of Xiong's Flowers and Produce explains the family business and how they manage low attendance days.



Military Ave. executive director, Leah Weycker, said she's seen lower numbers at the market this year due to weather and a new location.

"My family's been doing this for a near 20 years now," Xiong's Flowers and Produce owner, said.

For Charles Xiong, helping to build the family business is a top priority.

"My parents came here after the Vietnam War to start a better life and this is part of what they chose to do," Xiong said.

They live in Appleton and have a farm in Fremont, but travel to Green Bay for the weekly farmers market on Military Ave.

"We do grow everything ourselves as well out of the land in Fremont," Xiong said.

On a sunny Thursday afternoon, Xiong says it's day like these that are great for business.

"No one wants to come out and shop in the rain," Xiong said.

Rainfall this month usually averages 4.10" in Green Bay, but we've already seen 4.57" four and a half inches, with more expected in the forecast.

Military Ave. Executive Director and Market Coordinator, Leah Weyker, said the frequent rainfall means less people have come to the market this year.

"I think it's partly because of weather but it might be because of our new location," Weycker said.

The Market is located at the intersection of Military Ave. and Leo St., but it was originally at the Green Bay Plaza.

Due to anticipated commercial development there, it had to move. The lot it's currently on is also slated for redevelopment.

"When it looks like somewhat bad weather, people just don't come out but yet the farmers are here and they've already picked, so the product is here waiting for them," Weycker said.

On days with low attendance, Xiong said they find ways to not waste produce by composting it or donating it to outreach programs.

Weyker told me she's in the early stages of building a plan to bring the market indoors and offer it no matter the season.