Shocking video: Car crashes into Green Bay brewery

The video shows a car driving through Copper State Brewing Co. and how its owner is handling the fallout from the crash.

The driver was arrested on Monday night and no injuries were reported by the driver or anyone at the brewery.

A local brewery is picking up the pieces after a car drove into its building on Monday night.

The moment a driver drove head-on into Copper State Brewing Company caused major damage to the brewery's windows and doors facing Dousman Street.

"The brew house was a mess," said brewery co-owner Jonathan Martens.

Despite the damage, he says business will be largely unaffected.

"If the vehicle had been afoot this way, he might have shot the gap and ended up a little farther in the brew house," said Martens referring to a concrete barrier that took the brunt of the collision.

"I'm just surprised with that giant chunk of concrete that flew into the brew house that nothing else was damaged other than a little bit of scratch on the floor too."

"Right in the direction of where he was headed would be where I produce the beer."

Police arrived on the scene around 9:30 P.M. on Monday and arrested a 23-year-old Green Bay man on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. They also cited him for an unsafe lane deviation.

Martens doesn't know the driver's intent but he says he has a guess based on the surveillance video.

"It looked like someone coming from the north going south on Broadway and would've turned left onto Dousman and didn't turn left far enough," he said.

"Maybe he was really anxious to get a beer."

While Martens made light of the situation, police said there were no injuries to the driver or anyone at the brewery.