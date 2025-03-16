Shave for a Cure: A fundraiser supporting childhood cancer research

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — On Sunday, many gathered at Saint Brendan's Inn for 'Brave the Shave' an event dedicated to raising funds for childhood cancer research.



Shavees at the fundraiser talk about why they fundraise for the cause

St. Baldrick's volunteers explain how much they've raised over the last 21 years at St. Brendan's Inn

Suporters for the different shavees gathering at the Inn

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, Tony Shimek and others participating in 'Brave the Shave' shaved their heads, and some even shaved their facial hair to support St. Baldrick's.

"It's a great cause, I've wanted to do it for awhile now" Shimek said.

This is his first time shaving his head for childhood cancer research.

"It was a little shock but I think it looks okay and I'm happy to do it and we'll be here every year going forward" Shimek said.

He shaved his head as a shavee with the team Breakthrough. Their goal was $20,000, but they ended up raising almost $25,000 contributing to the total of over $68,0000 raised for the organization.

"I wanted to say let's do it, let's raise some money and let's help out these kids that are less fortunate" Shimek.

On Sunday, 75 shavees shaved their heads for the cause, while hundreds of people attended the event in support.

Kelsie Basten, is the manager of St. Brendan's Inn and a volunteer for St. Baldrick's.

"Watching the same people come back year after year and watching new people and then watching the numbers grow has just been amazing" Basten said.

She says they've raised over a million dollars by participating in St. Baldrick's events since opening in 2004.

"Us alone we've raised over $1.6 million over the last 21 years" Basten said.

Edward Ley has been donating for the past eight years.

This year, he has raised over $700 for childhood cancer research.

He says this is about more than just raising money for the cause; it's about giving families hope through research to treat childhood cancers.

"It's just more [than] raising money, cause as I always said no parent should ever outlive their child" Ley said.

For those who were unable to attend, St. Baldrick's says you can still donate online until the end of the year.