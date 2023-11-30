Senior drivers involved in most car crashes, new report finds.

Drivers aged 65 and older have been involved in the most crashes



The video illustrates recent statistics on overall crashes and serious injuries compared to 2022.



Police and resource employees list multiple factors in crashes involving senior citizens.

So far, there have been 3,450 crashes reported in Brown County. Last year at this time, that number had already surpassed 3,800.

While police say the numbers are down, reports also note that the majority of those crashes involve drivers aged 65 years or older.

"Driving is the priority and it has to be," Lieutenant Brad Strouf of Green Bay Police Department, said.

Video shows since the start of 2023, each quarter has seen a decrease in crashes across the county.

In November there have been 289 crashes so far compared to 371 in 2022.

12 people have died this year due to these crashes. In Green Bay, there have been 3 fatalities.

One of the more surprising numbers found is that the largest number of crashes involve drivers aged 65 years or older.

"If I had to go to my parents or grandparents and say no you can't drive well then who is going to fill that gap," Robin Kuklinski, Aging and Disability Resource Center information and assistance specialist, said.

She added that driving for senior citizens is all about maintaining independence.

"(If they do not drive) now this person doesn't have access and now they're isolated," Kuklinski said. "Sometimes that's their social opportunity to go to the store, talk to the cashier, (talk to) the person filling the produce because maybe they don't have a lot of friends, (they're) moved away or passing away, so that kind of social aspect."

She said some factors in the increased number of crashes among senior citizens include roundabouts, bright headlights, and slowed reflexes.

On the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website states that Wisconsin does not require re-testing based on age alone. Drivers aged 60 and over must visit a DMV every eight years to renew their driver's license.

"We see a lot of crashes when we have that first accumulating snowfall of the year," Strouf said. "Speed limits don't mean that you go the speed limits when you're on ice and snow. Drive for the conditions. If that means you have to drive 10 or 15 or 20 miles under the speed limit to stay safe, that's what you need to do."

If you’re looking for resources for either yourself or a loved one, the Aging and Disability Resource Centerhas more information on driving safety as well as other transportation options.