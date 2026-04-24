Senator Baldwin says HUD will transfer Newcap's grants

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — After a push to ensure more than $2 million in federal grants aren't lost after Newcap's closure, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) says HUD has agreed to transfer the funds.



Newcap closed on March 31, months sooner than expected.

According to the Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care, without a transfer, Wisconsin would lose out on $2.7 million.

Newcap filed for bankruptcy on April 15

“There’s been a strong push, both locally and at the state level for us to be able to see that transfer of funds," Josh Benti with the Greater Green Bay Blueprint to End and Prevent Homelessness, says.

Newcap, an anti-poverty non-profit, was granted more than $2 million in federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

When Newcap closed unexpectedly, local advocates worried what would happen to this money and the 134 Wisconsin families who depend on it.

“We have organizations in our community that are strong and able to take the funding that Newcap has dropped in this scenario, so having that opportunity to show our strength as a community, that is more important than one single organization," Benti says.

On Friday afternoon, Sen. Baldwin announced in a press release that HUD Sec. Scott Turner confirmed over the phone that the funding would be transferred.

“We have capable, qualified, and willing organizations that can help ensure these Wisconsinites will not lose their homes, and it is welcome news that the Administration heeded my calls and is putting these families first," Sen. Baldwin says in the press release.

NBC26 reached out to HUD to confirm, but did not hear back.

The Wisconsin Balance of State Continuum of Care, which tracks housing advocacy groups and non-profits across the state, says they're still waiting on clarification following Baldwin's announcement.

When the transfer will be complete, and which organizations will receive the money, is still unknown.

Newcap filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15. According to the bankruptcy documents, Newcap still owes money to several organizations and individuals, including 41 former Newcap employees.

“Our community deserves transparency from organizations in our community, from public officials, from non profits across the spectrum," Benti says.

Meanwhile, organizations like the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition, Golden House, House of Hope and Wise Women Gathering Place are stepping up to care for Newcap's clients.

"We have a lot of organizations working together," Benti says.

Benti asks clients to be patient, as many of the advocates are volunteering their time to connect Newcap's clients with resources.

"We're going to continue to work really hard to provide services to individuals that need them," he says.

Benti says those left behind should email the Housing Coalition at bchomelesscoalition@gmail.com

or call the following organizations for help:

House of Hope: 9208846740

Golden House: 9204350100

Wise Women Gathering Place: 9204900627