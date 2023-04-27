Schabusiness requests to reduce bond

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Taylor Schabusiness requested her bond be cut by at least half in a motion filed by her attorney on Wednesday.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and was charged with first degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third degree sexual assault. She pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Currently, Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond which records show was imposed on March 1, 2022. The request states Schabusiness would like to, "modify the current $2,000,000.00 cash bond down to a significantly reduced cash bond between $500,000.00 to $1,000,000.00 with all appropriate conditions, including, Crime Justice Services and GPS Monitoring."

The defense argues that the bond is excessive and is "arbitrary and capricious," while also arguing that other defendants have "received substantially lower cash bonds for homicide charges," citing Sheboygan County Case No. 20-CF-84 where the cash bond was set at $500,000.

Also argued by the defense, "The defendant should be released to participate in psychiatric and other mental health treatment. The current cash bond is simply out of reach for the defendant and posting that bond results in an impossibility. This defendant has serious mental health treatment needs that cannot be met in the Brown County Jail setting."

The motion also cites further reasons for the reduction of bond that include, Schabusiness living with her father in Green Bay and wearing a GPS monitoring device, having no previous record of asking for a reduction in bond and the defendant not having the finical resources to pay the current bond amount.

Court records show a final pre-trial is set for July 17, but another hearing could be scheduled to discuss a reduction of bond.

Jury selection is scheduled for July 21, with a five-day trial scheduled to start on July 24.