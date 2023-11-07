Save the date! 2025 NFL Draft dates officially announced

Video shows how some fans feel about the NFL Draft coming to Green Bay and if they would prefer a Packers Super Bowl appearance instead.



2025 NFL Draft dates officially announced — taking place on April 24-26



Packers president and CEO, Mark Murphy, said the draft is projected to bring $94 million to the state, $20 million to Brown County.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Save the date! The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay is getting a little more official.

The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay will take place April 24-26.

NFL senior director Alex Brooke delivered the big news Monday afternoon.

"The 2025 NF draft presented by Budlight will take place from April 24-26 right here in Green Bay, inside and around the historic Lambeau Field and Titletown."

In front of a packed crowd that featured leaders from across Brown County, Packers president and CEO, Mark Murphy, mentioned an economic impact of $94 million is expected for the state.

Murphy said that's six times greater than a typical Packers home game.

Brown county is projected to generate $20 million.

Mayor Eric Genrich said the city is ready to welcome the masses.

"Something (Green Bay) is really well known for is coming together for big events and making things incredibly hospitable to visiting fans."

Fans like Faustino Rojas said he's already seeing the city develop towards draft day.

"I just feel like there's going to be a lot of traffic in the city," Rojas said. "It's going to attract a lot of people to return back after the draft and maybe increase the population and more activity around here."

After NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell's slip up in August, in which he said the Super Bowl would be coming to Green Bay instead of the draft, I asked Rojas and his friends if they'd rather have the NFL Draft in Green Bay or see the Packers in the Super Bowl. Video shows their response.

With Green Bay being the smallest market in the NFL, Murphy added that the draft will arguably be the biggest event to ever come to Titletown.