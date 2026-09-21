Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary one step closer to a new permanent home

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A local animal rescue displaced by a summer roof collapse is one step closer to securing a new permanent home.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary founder Elizabeth Feldhausen announced Monday their offer on a new building was accepted.

The tentative new headquarters for the sanctuary will be at 838 S. Fisk in Green Bay, pending final steps, according to Feldhausen.

The sanctuary's former building at 151 N. Broadway was condemned earlier this year following a roof collapse during severe storms in June. Animals and staff had to quickly relocate, but no one was hurt. The rescue operated at St. Paul's UMC Green Bay while searching for a new permanent home.

Feldhausen said if things move forward as anticipated, Safe Haven can open by December, when the sanctuary will celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Funds are still needed to complete the purchase process and to make necessary renovations. You can donate to support Safe Haven here.