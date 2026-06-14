GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Near the starting line competitors packed Webster Avenue to kick off the 50th Annual Bellin Run.

For some, the goal is make it to the finish line.

But for each person, the meaning of the run is different.

De Pere resident, Selena Reyes, is at her first Bellin Run and says she came out to support family.

"I'm running for my aunt who has colon cancer," Reyes said. "So I'm running it for her today, and I'm giving it all I've got for her."

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Runners take on the 50th Annual Bellin Run in Green Bay

For Emily Martin, it was also her first Bellin Run.

She is no stranger to running, as she competed in the most recent New York City Marathon. However, she says the Bellin Run means a lot, especially having her mom and best friend run with her.

"I've ran a few half marathons in New York City too," Martin said. "But never one in my home state, so that's why it's very special today."

Ryan Berns works at Bellin as a family and sports medicine provider and says the run has turned into a tradition for him.

"I've been a part of the Bellin Run ever since I've kind of first got here in Green Bay," Berns said. "So it was really like four or five years ago and started running with my wife."

Berns joked that while he didn't have a specific goal for the race, he was just excited to run it back for another year.

"I didn't really do a ton of training," Berns said. "So no PR's today, but overall just looking to enjoy the run."

While some of the runners I talked with say they have specific goals for the race. A lot of them just said that they are here to have fun and be apart of history at the 50th Annual Bellin Run.

