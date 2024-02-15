Reunited and it feels so good: Longtime friends attend Valentine's Day event

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The annual Senior's Valentine's Day Dinner & Dance, where lovers and friends celebrated the holiday, featured a record number of people Wednesday evening, including two friends who have not seen each other after about 30 years, they say.



Video shows a packed venue at the Rock Garden for the 14th annual Seniors Valentine's Day Dinner & Dance.



Organizers say this year's event had a record number of attendees (166) and featured a live performance and many raffle prizes.



Longtime friends explain what it means to reconnect after a few decades.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Dave Sienasky and Mary Domke are longtime friends who have simple words of advice for those looking to hit the 40-year mark on friendship -- something they've already achieved together.

"Stay active and just stay in touch," Domke said.

"Just continue to be friends," Sienasky said.

The two attended the annual Seniors Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance. An event giving people ages 55 and up the opportunity for a special night out with friends and romantic partners.

Aside from dinner and dancing the event included live performances and gifts for raffle winners.

Nick Lamke, the recreation director of Suamico, Jon Rupno director of leisure services for the village of Howard, and Emma Magadanz the recreation supervisor for the village of Allouez, helped organize the event.

"You can tell when they walk in there's a sense of glow that they're much appreciative that they have this opportunity," Lamke said. "They look forward to it."

The event is put together by the three villages of Suamico, Howard and Allouez. People living outside those areas were welcome as well.

The organizers say this year was the event's largest gathering.

"It's nice to see them in their element and they make friends here too as well," Magadanz said.

"We get calls, people look in the register well in advance," Lamke said. "We don't have it available yet but they're already looking and asking about it."

As old work friends, Sienasky and Domke said they haven't seen each other for a few decades.

"We kind of watched each other's kid grow up," Domke said.

This is their first time attending the event.

"We just decided to do something different, have a little fun," Sienasky said.

This was the event's 14th year. Organizers say there's also a Halloween event that also draws a large crowd.