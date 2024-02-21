Republican Senate candidate visits Green Bay day after campaign announcement

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde visits Green Bay the day after announcing his campaign against sitting Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.



Multi-millionaire Eric Hovde visited Fox Valley Metal Tech in Green Bay, a manufacturing plant which works on defense contracts

Hovde announced Tuesday he is entering the race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin as a Republican challenger of sitting Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin

Kevin Gosselin of Fox Valley Metal Tech says the visit was "short notice" confirmed the day Hovde announced his campaign with a 30-second video clip

Hovde took a few questions from reporters after his tour of the plant, NBC 26 asked his stance on foreign aid and abortion bans

A stop along the campaign trail for multi-millionaire Eric Hovde. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Green Bay, where the Republican visited a manufacturing plant just a day after announcing his candidacy.

At the end of Eric Hovde's tour of Fox Valley Metal Tech in Green Bay, I asked him his thoughts on foreign aid for places like Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. He says he supports aid for Israel.

"I think we need better accounting for the aid that's going to Ukraine at this point in time because we've spent an enormous amount of money and my greater concern is closing the southern border right now," Hovde said. "It's estimated that we've brought in anywhere from nine to 12 million people. We don't have the housing nor the medical services and infrastructure to support Americans themselves, much less another nine to 12 million people."

Hovde ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate in 2012. He now challenges sitting democratic senator Tammy Baldwin.

"You also openly opposed abortion during your last campaign," I said. "Would you support a state or national ban on abortion?"

"No. I think this has to go to the voters through a referendum. Look, I believe in exceptions and I believe there's a reasonable time that women should be able to make that choice."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Arik Wolk says Hovde "Has made it clear he would not protect reproductive freedom and allow people in Wisconsin to make their own medical decisions."

NBC News reports Hovde owns several banks on the west coast and has lived in California on and off since 2012, and was named one of Orange County, California's most influential people in 2018.

Wolk says because of this, Hovde cannot be trusted to represent Wisconsinites.

Kevin Gosselin of Fox Valley Metal Tech says the visit was an opportunity to share the importance of what they do to "Secure our nation's defense."