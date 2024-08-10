Putting 'RSPKT' on Green Bay's name: Local man growing city's name to millions of viewers

GREEN BAY (NBC26 — Growing Green Bay’s name room by room: here's an exclusive look into the man and brand that’s putting respect on Green Bay’s name.



"I want people to respect where I come from," Adobe Bryant, creative director of RSPKT, said.

Born and raised in Green Bay, Bryant said he's always been inspired to produce creative work across different mediums.

"There's a lot here and I just want to showcase it," Bryant said.

Now he's on a mission to give back to those with the same passion.

"The other cities, they got talent... we got talent too, but now it's about coming up with a plan and putting it in action," Bryant said.

Earlier this year, he moved into a building near downtown Green Bay under his brand, RSPKT, which was created in 2023.

RSPKT is a full service creative agency built to put artists and businesses on the map through different avenues such as ad campaigns, music videos, podcasting and more.

He's also transforming the space into a building full of rooms catered to endless innovation.

"Crown & Common, we've worked with them, Angelina's downtown, we do work with them," Bryant said. "We've done some stuff with Titletown Tech in the past."

The brand is even going national with brands such as Target and Walmart.

On social media he's gained more than one million views across all platforms — setting the stage for Green Bay artists and entrepreneurs to build a national presence.

"A lot of people here don't know the steps (to take)," Bryant said. "They're just as talented (as people in other cities), but they don't know the path to take."

While giving me a tour of the space, we ran into local artist Charlie Urick.

"I think it's big for Green Bay, for sure, specifically because we don't really have a lot like this," Urick said. "When you're with people that want to learn, you learn as well."

Bryant said he plans to add more spaces in the building, all in an effort to inspire talent to spread their wings in their hometown.

"I just want to break down that belief that you have to leave to go be something," Bryant said. "You don't have to, you can do it here (in Green Bay). They can't compete where they don't compare, I'm taking Green Bay over everyone every time."

Expansion is already happening for RSPKT, as they’re now offering services in Chicago and Atlanta. Artists and business owners from many big cities have traveled to Green Bay to produce content as well.