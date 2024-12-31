Prohibition prepares to party: Celebrating New Year's Eve through fashion, outreach

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Preparations are well underway here at Prohibition Spirits and Cigar lounge.

This New Year's Eve, Legacy First LLC will take over the place, inviting the community to celebrate the New Yearwhile raising funds for the city's Children's Museum.



Video shows prep work for Tuesday's New Years Eve celebration partyat Prohibition Spirits and Cigar Lounge.



Prohibition's first-ever party will have Legacy First LLC as the sponsor.



Tickets are $50 and all proceeds at the event will go to the Children's Museum.



Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event will run until 1 a.m.

"We're looking to make this a successful tradition," Tara Sherman, founder and owner of Legacy First LLC, said.

Late Monday evening, Sherman is putting the last touches together for a New Year's Eve celebration at Prohibition.

She's not alone either.

With the help of a few extra hands, Prohibition's holiday party is coming to life.

Legacy First LLC is a real estate company devoted to community outreach. Sherman says the organization will sponsor the event.

"This is the very first time Prohibition is rolling out a New Years Eve party," Sherman said.

The theme for the event is the Roaring 20's, with all-exclusive tickets set at $50.

100% of the proceeds will go towards Green Bay's Children's Museum.

"We just thought that partnering with a Museum and a non-profit like that, that's doing such great work in the community, is such a natural partnership," Sherman said.

Sherman said there will be plenty of entertainment for attendees ringing in the New Year from special raffles and games to a variety of food and drink options.

She said there will also be artwork up for sale.

As for next year, Sherman said more partnerships will take place with local organizations committed to good will in the community.

"I think there's a lot of great things coming to the community so if this party is kind of a way to just celebrate all that and really kick the new year off, that's what we're really excited for," Sherman said.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will run through the big countdown until 1 a.m.