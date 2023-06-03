Pride flag flying outside Green Bay City Hall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — June is also known as Pride month, and the City of Green Bay is representing the LBGTQ+ community by flying the Pride flag outside City Hall.

This is the second year in a row the city is flying the Pride flag.

The Pride flag is flying below the American flag.

In February, Mayor Eric Genrich struck down a proposed city flag policy by breaking the Common Council's 6-6 tie.

The proposal was to fly only the American, State, City, and POW/MIA flags on city flagpoles.

Before the proposed policy was struck down, it sparked a series of debates among city council members for months.