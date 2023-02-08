Green Bay alderman seeking to tweak proposed flag policy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A proposed Green Bay flag policy has been in discussion among Common Council members for months.

Now, one alderman is making a tweak to his original proposal.

Last June, District 8 Alderman Chris Wery proposed a city flag policy where only the American, State, and City flags fly at City Hall and other city buildings.

Now, he wants to add the POW/MIA flag to the list.

"It's one I think that doesn't represent any social group or any political group," Wery said. "It's something that everybody gets behind."

The POW/MIA flag was adopted in the '70s during the Vietnam War.

It symbolizes the soldiers who are unaccounted for from the war, and already flies in locations throughout the city.

"I haven't heard anybody against that flag," Wery said.

When Wery gave his original proposal last June, he explained his reasoning for a flag policy.

"Once you start, it's really not about one flag," Wery said during June 28's Common Council meeting. "It's opening up that Pandora's Box."

Wery says adding the POW/MIA flag would not open up the Pandora's Box.

"It's really about keeping this (City Hall's) pole free from social commentary, because whoever is in charge of City Hall can put up whatever they want as we've seen," Wery said.

Last year, the Pride flag flew at City Hall for the first time.

District 4 Alderman Bill Galvin says he supports the POW/MIA flag flying, but would also like to see the city continue to recognize the Pride flag.

"The fact that we're even having this discussion shows that we still have a ways to go," Galvin said. "But I think Green Bay has improved as a community. I think people are learning to accept people as who they are, and to just let them live their lives."

Galvin says in addition to the Pride flag, he supports flying flags recognizing police officers and firefighters.

"They represent our society, so they should all fly," Galvin said.

The flag policy proposal is on the agenda for Feb. 7's Common Council meeting. It is written to be referred back to staff. Essentially, what that means is if the Council decides to go in that direction, the proposal will be looked at further before coming back to Council for a final decision down the road.