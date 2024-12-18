Prepared for business (and NFL Draft): New art business finds home on Military Ave.

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Molding your craft and spreading it across the community.

Art of Mine owner, Russ Rosio aims to do just that as he sculpts his vision for his business located down the street from Lambeau Field.



The video shows an exclusive look inside Art of Mine, one of the city's newest arts and crafts businesses.



Russ Rosio owns the business and says he hopes the shop will be a space to promote quality family bonding.



Art of Mine is located at 1203 S. Military Ave



Leah Weycker of Military Avenue Business Association said she's planning ways to offer businesses on Military Ave. the chance to get involved in NFL Draft activities in April.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I always had a fascination with art," Rosio said.

His business, Art of Mine, is an arts and crafts business that's one of the newest on Military Ave.

"I wanted to be on this street ever since I thought about opening it," Rosio said.

Rosio said the shop will be a fusion of art techniques, ranging from tie-dye to sculpting, aiming to create spaces for quality family bonding.

"It's an opportunity to come in, try out your products, try out your business ideas, and grow from there," Leah Weycker, Military Avenue Business Association Executive Director, said.

She said Military Ave. serves as an incubator for small businesses.

"We're unique, we're small businesses, we're ethnic diversity and I think it shows a good side of the real Green Bay," Weycker said.

Weycker said being just steps away from Lambeau Field means Packers home games create great business, but even more is expected for the 2025 NFL Draft with the city projecting 250,000 visitors coming to the area.

"Could you think of a better place to host the draft," Jon Barker, Global head of NFL Major Events and International Games, said. "This is one of the world's greatest venues."

He said planning an NFL Draft is an 18-month process and that helping small businesses prepare is a priority.

"We want to make sure that when we're coming into communities, we are setting them up for success, not just about Draft and those three days but about future events that are coming in," Barker said.

Rosio said being part of the NFL Draft would be an unbelievable experience.

"That's my goal, try to bring art to everyone," Rosio said.

Rosio plans to have a grand opening in early January, but people can stop by now to enjoy the array of creativity.