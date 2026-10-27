Preble teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to former student resigns

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Preble High School teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to a former student has resigned.

The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday to accept four staff resignations, including the resignation of Joee Demerath.

Demerath was placed on administrative leave earlier this month following allegations that the teacher sent inappropriate messages to a former student.

Green Bay police said at the time they were investigating the allegations. As of Monday, online court records show no criminal charges have been filed against Demerath.