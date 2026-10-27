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Preble teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to former student resigns

Preble High School Sign
Pari Apostolakos
The Preble High School sign captured Sept. 10, 2025.
Preble High School Sign
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Preble High School teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to a former student has resigned.

The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education voted 4-3 Monday to accept four staff resignations, including the resignation of Joee Demerath.

Demerath was placed on administrative leave earlier this month following allegations that the teacher sent inappropriate messages to a former student.

Green Bay police said at the time they were investigating the allegations. As of Monday, online court records show no criminal charges have been filed against Demerath.

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