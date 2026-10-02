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Green Bay teacher accused of inappropriate texts to former student

Green Bay parents weigh in on the public-school districts continued virtual learning plan
Eric Crest
Green Bay parents weigh in on the public-school districts continued virtual learning plan
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Preble High School teacher is being investigated for allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to a former student, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

Police said they were notified of the allegations Tuesday, Sept. 30. No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

The Green Bay Area Public School District said they are also investigating teacher Joee Demerath after learning of the allegations made on social media. A district spokesperson said he will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Students who need additional emotional support should reach out to Preble Student Services staff, according to a district spokesperson.

Officers added the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police department at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #26-248825.

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