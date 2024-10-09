Prayer under review: City council's invocation could soon be a thing of the past

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Could invocation prayers become a thing of the past at city council meetings? Why some alders want it gone and others to stay.

The Invocation at city council meetings is a policy under review that could be removed from all meetings.



Green Bay's city council starts each city council with an alder, or someone of their choosing, giving a prayer or any other type of recognition.



The topic was brought forward by Alder Craig Stevens at Monday's protection and policy committee meeting.



Reviewing additional guidelines on invocations is up for approval at Tuesday's city council meeting. Some alders expect there to be a conversation about the topic.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a traditional start for common council meetings that could see an end.

"It's definitely a conversation worth having," Alyssa Proffitt, District 7 alderperson, said.

At this week's Protection and Policy Committee meeting, Alder Proffitt and others spoke about possibly ending the prayers at common council meetings.

"For a lot of folks, that first interaction they have with their council might be coming to a city council meeting," Alder Proffitt said. "I've had some neighbors say you know what threw me off, I wasn't expecting a public prayer."

A different alder is chosen every week to deliver the invocation, but they're not obligated to give a prayer.

They can also choose someone from the community to pray. That's what Alder Bill Galvin did back in August.

The video shows Alder Galvin choosing Robert Hornacek, St. Matthew Catholic Community deacon, to pray prior to a common council meeting.

Some council members feel the invocation is forced.

District 11 alderperson Melinda Eck said invocations set a positive tone before meetings.

"It means a lot to me, in every area of my life," Alder Eck said. "I just believe in the power of prayer."

At Monday's meeting, committee members voted to do more research, including how many municipalities have an invocation and their guidelines.

Brown County meetings do not start with any sort of invocation.

"Especially if this can make it more comfortable for any of our neighbors to come forward and get involved in the democratic process because that's all we want," Alder Proffitt said.

"I think that it helps when we start off our meetings that way when we go into some pretty heavy subject and talking about it," Alder Eck said. "I never want to be somebody that takes God out of another thing."

The topic will be brought up at Tuesday's city council meeting, but only to seek approval to refer it back to staff for that additional review.