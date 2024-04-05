Power restored after downed tree worries neighbors for days

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A tree blocked a roadway after being knocked down in Tuesday's storm. With the branches sitting on a power line, the neighborhood was without electricity until about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.



See close-up images of the tree uprooted and lying across the roadway on top of power lines

One neighbor says being without electricity took a toll on her

Wisconsin Public Service crews worked on the power line and removed the tree in about two hours Thursday afternoon

Near Burns Avenue and Bentwood Drive, Wisconsin Public Service was working for about two hours to remove this tree from the road. They tell us they have since restored power to the neighborhood. Neighbors say until then they weren't sure who'd come and get it. So, they reached out to our newsroom, concerned nothing was being done to help restore power.

"Being without power since Tuesday evening has taken its toll on myself and all of my neighbors." Lori Diaz said. She lives on Burns Avenue in this cul de sac which was blocked off by the tree in the road.

"Just until recently the power lines were all the way down to the ground so nobody could even drive their vehicle in or out," she said.

Neighbors tell me they're using generators to power fridges since losing power, and with sump pumps out some people's basements have flooded.

Green Bay Alderperson Mark Steuer says he came out after someone called him for help.

He says he was told the city's forestry department was unable to clear the tree because it had fallen on a power line and it was still tangled in the branches.

"Let's get the tree taken care of with the wires," Steuer said. "It's difficult when you start pointing fingers and saying you've got to do this, and you've got to do that."

I did find the owner of the home with the downed tree, but he said he didn't have time to speak today. In their email to our newsroom Wisconsin Public Service said they removed the tree so residents could more easily travel around the area, but as you can see, at this moment the tree is still sitting in the roadway.