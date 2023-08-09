Pour painting workshop introduces color theory to students

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Art and colors go hand-in-hand and the Color Theory merges the two to emphasize how visual perception can be created from the two.

The Art Garage Gallery in Green Bay offers students to learn more about the theory, all while exploring different elements of art — this time through pour painting.

"They're already producing incredible things," Education and Outreach Coordinator, C.C. O'Malley, said. "We bought a box of 100 gloves and we know that we're going to have to buy some more for tomorrow"

The Interactive Design Foundation says the color theory is based on elements of color and how visual perceptions are formed by mixing different colors.

When it comes to the pour painting method, students can use a variety of canvases.

Pour painting consists of combining colors and pouring the mixed paint over various surfaces using different techniques.

Michelle Heraly-Bonde, instructor at the Art Garage, says these workshops help students think outside of the box.

"It can be something that's very relaxing, to get you away from the gadgets, get you away from the techy stuff, so it's important to do that," Hearly-Bonde said. "You're actually kind of connecting with a different part of your brain, some of those emotions, or just that relaxation, abstract thinking."

The pour painting workshop is one of 18 that the Art Garage hosts throughout the summer.

Students could see their artwork showcased in early September for the gallery's student exhibition.

