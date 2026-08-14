Pound woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for deadly Thanksgiving Day crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Brown County judge sentenced Cheryl Mitchell Friday for wrong-way driving on a divided highway while intoxicated, resulting in the death of 37-year-old Brad Riha in a head-on collision.

"The facts of this case are every citizen's nightmare," Judge Donald Zuidmulder said.

Mitchell was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.257 — three times the legal limit.

"The defendant was in no capacity to be operating a motor vehicle," Zuidmulder said.

Brad's parents were also injured in the crash.

Zuidmulder handed Mitchell 3 consecutive sentences totaling 20 years in confinement:

Count 1: 12 years initial confinement, 8 years extended supervision

Count 2: 4 years initial confinement, 2 years extended supervision

Count 3: 4 years initial confinement, 4 years extended supervision

"That's for Brad," Zuidmulder said.

Brad's brother, Eric Riha, described the lasting trauma the crash left on his family.

"Brad was taking his last breaths from such a reckless decision that could have been totally prevented," Eric Riha said.

"Even just driving in a vehicle now with my parents, they have such bad memories of everything that we can't even come up to an intersection without them grabbing the dash or gasping," Eric Riha said.

Mitchell's defense attorney acknowledged her client's responsibility in the crash.

"She made the decision to drink and drive that day," the defense attorney said.

The attorney added that Mitchell is remorseful for her actions.

"I know she's sincerely apologetic, but she knows that she doesn't deserve their respect or even their forgiveness...but all she can do is try," the defense attorney said.

Prior to sentencing, Zuidmulder addressed the victims' family, telling them to go forward remembering Brad by who he was, not by the tragedy that took his life.

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