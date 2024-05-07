Potholes and protection: Gov. Evers addresses road infrastructure, worker safety

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Gov. Tony Evers hits the road for year five of his pothole patrol tour making a stop in Green Bay, filling a few potholes and talking about the impact of road infrastructure efforts.



Video shows Gov. Tony Evers filling potholes at the intersection of Howard & 12th St. with local officials



Green Bay is one of three stops for Evers' pothole patrol tour which started in 2019.



Gov. Evers calls for drivers to be more cautious this summer as large-scale events come to Wisconsin as road construction persists.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The governor grabbed a shovel and filled several potholes at the intersection of Howard and 12th St.

His pothole patrol tour focuses on statewide efforts to improve road infrastructure

In July 2023, Evers signed a budget that included a $550 million fund for transportation projects.

$100 million was approved to fund the local road improvement program and $150 million for agricultural roads.

Since his first pothole tour in 2019, Gov. Evers says more than 7,400 miles of road and nearly 1,740 bridges have been improved.

During his stop in Green Bay, Gov. Evers also called for safer driving in construction zones.

"Last year there were 10 folks that do high rate work in the state of Wisconsin that were killed. They were in work zones, all the signs were up, all the flashing lights and so on and so forth," Gov. Evers said. "So that's 10 people who did not go home that night and their families don't have a mom or dad anymore."

The governor says as road projects continue drivers should be extra cautious this summer with many large events coming to our state.